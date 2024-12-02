Net Element rolls out Apple Pay support in Russia

According to Apple, the global number of Apple Pay users is growing at a rate of over one million per week, while transaction volumes are up 500% over the last year. Since launching in Russia on October 4, 2016, the number of Apple Pay users in the country has increased to an estimated 200,000 and continues growing.

Apple Pay gives consumers an easy way to pay in stores, within apps, and on websites using the devices they have with them every day and because actual credit or debit card numbers are not disclosed, merchants accepting payments via Apple Pay are not handling sensitive payment information in their systems.