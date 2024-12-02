Net Element, PAX Technology partner for contactless payments via Aptito

Net Element` Aptito is a mobile Apple iOS-based platform for restaurants and an omnichannel payment processing solution that enhances restaurant efficiency and lowers POS deployment costs. Aptitos cloud-based POS solution combines EMV-compliant end-to-end encryption and tokenization. It also uses the PAX S300 contactless PIN pad which is a device that accepts all types of electronic payments including Android Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, mag-stripe cards and EMV chip cards.

Launched in October 1, all Aptito all-in-one POS solutions work with a combined PIN pad and card swiper.

Net Element operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise in the US, Russian Federation and other international markets.