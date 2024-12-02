Net Element launches multi-channel blockchain-powered payments application

Net Element is a global technology company that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including POS, ecommerce and mobile devices. The company’s cryptocurrency payment acceptance application is part of Netevia, a recently launched feature-ready multi-channel payments platform that connects payments through a single integration point. This model complements Net Element’s ability to perform in a multi-channel environment, including POS, ecommerce, mobile devices and blockchain technology solutions.

The Netevia platform supports the use of cryptocurrency as a payment method in an omnichannel commerce environment including Poynt and PAX smart payment terminals, ecommerce, in-app or online payment forms that combine credit card and cryptocurrency payment methods in one interface. Developers may use Netevia’s API payment mechanism to add cryptocurrency acceptance functions as is or create new ones to fit their needs using Netevia’s user-friendly developer center.