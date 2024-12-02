Net-a-Porter store opens on Tmall luxury pavilion in China

According to the press release, the launch marks the beginning of operations of the joint venture, entitled FENG MAO, established between Yoox Net-a-Porter Group and Alibaba Group.

The store brings the latest collections retailed by Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter to online luxury consumers in China. It offers more than 130 luxury designer brands. Brands that are made available include Brunello Cucinelli, The Row, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, and Tom Ford. The Richemont Maisons available include Cartier, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin as well as Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill and Montblanc.

Alibaba powers the joint venture with its technology infrastructure, marketing, and payment services; consumers will also be able to use Alipay.