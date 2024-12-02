Nesta and UK authorities jump aboard the big data game bandwagon

Via this portal users and companies can buy, sell and exchange large amounts of data similar to ecommmerce marketplaces, where individuals and users can buy and sell a wide variety of products, emarketservices.com reports.

This is the idea being developed by David Altabev, general director of Government Innovation at Nesta , an organisation that seeks to support governments in taking up new technologies, in conjunction with the London authorities.

“It doesnt exist yet, but were in discussions with the London authorities and seeing all the information thats out there in the areas of culture, energy and business, among other things. And we want to make this information available like in a marketplace, like Amazon”, said Altabev, the source cites.

The expert said that the important thing is that there must be participation by the private sector, as information and data have become a commodity, and they need to show interest and be open to uploading the data they have onto the platform.

One of the advantages to the private sector of uploading information to a platform of this kind is that it could generate additional revenue, or lead to an exchange between the companies themselves and the users of the information.

The marketplace would be open to all types of companies –for example, a telecommunications company could sell a social network information about how often its customers use their services, or it could pass on details of the top-selling units to a telephone manufacturer.