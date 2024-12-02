Nepals Central Bank imposes e-payment limit for expenses made in India

Nepal’s Central Bank, Nepal Rashtra Bank (NRDB), has set a limit of INR 100,000 (USD 1,423) per month while making payments for goods and services in India using debit, credit, and other prepaid cards.

However, payments to hotels, hospitals, and pharmacies have been exempted from this limit.

Recently, Nepal banned the use of Indian currency notes of denominations 200, 500 and 2,000 in the country, whilst the Indian currency is widely used in Nepal.