Nepalese National Payment Processor selects SmartVista for e-payments infrastructure

BPC’s solutions were selected to replace the payment systems of every member bank, as well as to process member banks transactions, deliver a single payments infrastructure providing everything from switching, processing, ATM management, card issuing and acquiring through to point of sale management.

The initiative provides the foundation for all of NEPS eight core members to have payments interoperability for the very first time across the nation, empowering the citizens of Nepal and the many visitors to use their cards in any ATM and at any POS device. SmartVista also stands as platform for further payments innovation within Nepal with time to market for new products cut and flexibility enhanced.

As of today, Sunrise Bank Limited, Janata Bank Nepal Limited, Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited, Citizens Bank International Limited, NIC Asia Bank Limited and Siddhartha Bank Limited, are already processing all card transactions through NEPS and remaining member banks will be migrated to the NEPS system in upcoming months.