Neosurf partners Payment Source to expand operations in Canada

Since 2004, consumers around the world have been purchasing Neosurf vouchers using cash at thousands of locations, and then paying online with the secure PIN number.

“Partnering with Neosurf provides Canadians with an alternative for making online payments” comments George DeMarchi, President of Payment Source Inc. Neosurf vouchers are available in a variety of denominations and can be used without requiring the consumer to provide any financial information. Thousands of websites accept payment by Neosurf, including leading games, telecoms, poker and sports betting websites.