NEOPAY partners with Alipay+





The initial integration of Alipay+’s cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions is available at approximately 2,000 store locations, including shopping malls, luxury stores, supermarkets, and restaurants, across the UAE. Through this collaboration, NEOPAY aims to enhance the overall payment experience for international visitors.











The partnership’s benefits

NEOPAY’s officials stated that the alliance with Alipay+ aligns with their commitment to deliver improved digital payments. UAE merchants are now able to integrate multiple Asian wallets, resulting in a simplified payment process. The existing solution will be upgraded to Alipay+ from the backend for all merchants. NEOPAY plans to further introduce Alipay+’s solution to more businesses throughout 2023.



Moreover, the partnership allows merchants to process various digital payment methods, therefore improving tourists’ experiences when visiting the UAE. According to officials, the two companies intend to provide merchants with more expansion opportunities and improve the retail landscape.





More information about NEOPAY





Launched in



Some of NEOPAY’s partners include Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, RuPay, and American Express, among others.



Alipay+’s latest developments