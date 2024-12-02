Neonomics announces Open Banking supplier agreement with Horde

This agreement gives Horde a single access point to Neonomics’ API network of more than 1,300 banks. The app aims to provide a fuller view of users’ finances, including available balance, credit limit and interest rate. Neonomics’ API integration technology enables third-parties to access consumer data and allows merchants to handle payments in a more efficient and affordable way.

Neonomics is a fintech company based in Norway. Founded in 2016 as a direct response to the banking industrys rapid transition into open banking, Neonomics provides global banking coverage to banks, financial institutions and Third-Party Providers (TPPs) through one unified API.

In March 2019, Neonomics soft-launched its first live open banking product in Norway with Easy Bank and IdFy – a deposit solution that lets renters to digitally sign housing contracts and automatically transfer the agreed amount to the landlord.