



The feature, which enables contactless Pix transactions using Android smartphones with NFC chips, is now live for Neon customers and adds another layer of convenience to the widely-used instant payment system in Brazil.











To use Pix contactless payments, Neon customers must link their bank account to Google Pay. Once the connection is established, users can make payments similarly to how they would with stored cards: access the Google Pay app, authenticate via biometrics or password, and place the smartphone near the point-of-sale terminal.

The feature is compatible with a growing number of card machines, indicating broader availability in the coming months. In addition to contactless functionality, Neon’s integration with Google Pay allows users to complete Pix transactions by scanning a QR Code or entering a Pix key manually. Selected online merchants also support instant checkout via a registered Neon Pix key.





Broader ecosystem and industry adoption

Neon joins a list of financial institutions already offering contactless Pix via Google Pay, including Itaú, Santander, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Nubank, and Inter. However, availability can vary across institutions, and not all customers may have access to the feature immediately.

Currently, only large banks are required by regulation to implement Pix by proximity. Neon’s adoption is voluntary at this stage, as mandatory implementation for other financial service providers is scheduled for 2026.

Contactless Pix payments remain unavailable on iPhones, as Apple has yet to register as a payment initiator with the Central Bank of Brazil. The iPhone’s NFC chip remains restricted to Apple Pay, which requires commercial agreements with financial institutions. No Brazilian banks have signed such agreements, reportedly due to Apple’s transaction fees.

Apple's practices are currently under scrutiny by CADE (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), which is investigating whether the company’s limitations on NFC access constitute anti-competitive behaviour. Apple maintains that it holds only 10% of the Brazilian smartphone market and is not legally barred from charging fees for NFC use.