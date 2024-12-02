The collaboration seeks to provide a comprehensive solution to SMEs, combining both in-store and online payment acceptance within a single platform. By leveraging NEO PAY, it aims to establish a Unified SME Commerce Platform, empowering merchants with a tool to manage their transactions easily.





NEO PAY – Nymbl partnership details and capabilities of the Unified SME Commerce Platform

Per the announcement information, Nymbl’s Unified Commerce Platform offers merchants advanced payment processing across certified terminals, along with an internet payment gateway for online transactions. NEO PAY is set to integrate Nymbl Pay’s features, enabling its merchants to access the Unified Commerce Platform for all in-store and online payment management.

The Nymbl Unified SME Commerce Platform simplifies point-of-sale and operations modules, incorporating inventory management, purchasing, accounting, tax management, analytics, payments, and Open Banking. The integration improves operations for SMEs, resulting in better efficiency and productivity. Additionally, advanced features of the like of order and pay at the table, order and pay on kiosks, QR menu, and scan and pay help further optimise the processes and create a user-friendly experience for merchants.











Following the integration of Nymbl’s Unified SME Commerce Platform with NEO PAY’s product offering, merchants are enabled access to an end-to-end solution that connects all aspects of their business operations. The strategic collaboration is believed to create a new standard within the SME economy and management, as it leverages NEO PAY’s extensive customer base to offer a comprehensive solution that helps address the needs of businesses.

When commenting on the agreement, Nymbl officials expressed content regarding the partnership with Mashreq, a well-known bank in the UAE, advising that it marks a step forward in their goal of building a unified platform for merchants across the region. Per their statement, the company is dedicated to empowering small and medium-sized merchants to enhance their digital processes, ease of transaction, and secure processing.

More to this point, Mashreq officials added that NEO PAY is committed to providing merchants with a simplified and reliable payment experience, and the partnership with Nymbl is believed to help bring added value to SME merchants in the UAE in implementing digital stores and creating a robust digital economy.

The announcement further highlights that the Nymbl – Mashreq cooperation underlines both enterprises’ commitment to offering merchants the latest technology and innovative solutions, empowering them to optimise their business operations.





Nymbl’s offering and mission

A future-ready fintech company, Nymbl provides enterprise-grade, cloud-based business growth solutions. Its vision is to deliver a simplified and integrated platform that empowers merchants to manage their sales, operations, and payments in an efficient manner.