Neiman Marcus partners MemoMi to implement MemoryMirrors feature

The feature has been implemented in Neiman Marcus’ Walnut Creek store in California, US, evigo.com reports. In the near future, the retailer also plans to introduce the technology to two of its San Francisco and two Dallas locations in US.

The MemoryMirror combines many functions together: a digital video screen, 360-degree viewing and social networking. It allows the shoppers to compare how different outfits look on them, in real time. The customers try the clothes, step out of the fitting room, and present the outfit in front of the mirror located nearby. The digital screen records and remembers each try-on and the customers can arrange them in pairs to compare how they look like in different dresses or shoes. In the near future, the mirror will also be showing different color variations of each product.

The mirror, a 70-inch digital screen, remembers as many clips as the customer wants. The try-ons can also be downloaded to the clients’ smartphone, shared by e-mail or social media. To control the mirror, the customer uses a tablet. However, MemoMi is currently developing a gesture commanding technology. The MemoryMirror uses a perspective distortion correction technology, so it sizes the screen to fit the customer. In result, the customer’s feature fills the shot, regardless of how far from the mirror they stand.