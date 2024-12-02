Nedbank pilots mobile payments app

The mobile platform connects retailers to customers through proximity-based services using in-store beacons – thus it would only function in participating retail stores. From there, the app would then enable a card-based mobile payments experience in store.

In concept, the app would provide the product list or menu of the participating store, letting customers select the product and quantity and check it out in their mobile shopping cart without queues.

The platform also allows loyalty and rewards programs on top of other rewards programs, as well as other social features.

According to Nedbank, the mobile payments concept is a continuation from strides made with its PocketPOS technology, and was built in partnership with app developer Ovations.

The app is currently being tested in-house, with real-world applications to be tested at a later stage.