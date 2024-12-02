NEC wants to lead Malaysias digital ID project

NEC has submitted a proposal to Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Ministry, spearheading the project on behalf of the federal government. The Japan-based NEC intends to use its experience implementing digital biometric IDs in India as a blueprint for Malaysia.

Malaysia’s government is hoping that the digital ID system can be used not just in ecommerce, but also in financial services such as e-payments. This system aims the governments initiative to make Malaysia a technology-led nation. Moreover, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Chairman mentioned that the ministerial cabinet has given the regulator a green light to conduct a comprehensive study on the project. The study is still ongoing and could last until 2020.

However, once complete, the cabinet will decide on the implementation of the Digital ID project.

Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Minister announced the Digital ID project in 2018, which is not meant to replace the current form of identity verification – a compulsory identity card for Malaysian citizens aged 12 and over.