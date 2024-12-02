NEC offers its facial recognition tech to E. SUN Commercial Bank

The system will contribute to the creation of secure and convenient ATMs using facial recognition. These facial recognition automation ATMs are the first one-time password technology, which E. SUN Bank has installed and begun operation at five locations in Taiwan. The solution is provided by NEC, and it utilises its flagship facial recognition artificial intelligence (AI) engine, called ‘NeoFace’, which belogs to NECs portfolio of advanced biometric authentication technologies, ‘Bio-Idiom’.

When using this technology the first time, users insert their cash cards and have a photo of their face taken with a camera installed within the ATM. For safety purposes, users have to correctly enter a one-time password, which is sent to their mobile phones within 60 seconds before their images are registered. After registration is completed, users can only withdraw cash by facial recognition and PIN authentication.

NECs anti-spoofing technology prevents fraudulent activities at these ATMs by using AI to detect whether a subject is a real person or just an inanimate photo, image, or mask.