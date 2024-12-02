Nearly 50% of Dutch online stores close doors after 2 years

These are the findings of a study conducted by Creditsafe, a Dutch company that sells company and credit reports. According to the report, cited by ecommercenews.eu, of all 10,088 online stores that were founded in 2013, only 7410 will still be active at the end of 2014. Such shops will go bankrupt or will quit because they cannot make a success of their company.

Until September 2014, there were 7669 online stores founded and of these, 93% are still up and running. The number of new online stores during the first 3 quarters of 2014 is about the same as the number of new online stores during the corresponding period of 2013. However, a significant change in the amount of new online stores can be noticed between 2012 and 2013, as within 1 year the number increased with over 26 percent.

Creditsafe thinks this is because entrepreneurs now know that running an online store takes very much of their time and effort. Dutch entrepreneurs who want to start an online store believe they have the best opportunity if they start an online fashion store or an online store that sells home and garden products. But these are also the segments where most online stores fail to be successful, the same source indicates.

