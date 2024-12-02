NearBytes launches NearPay proximity payments platform

NearPay solution uses encoded sound for communication, authentication and the exchange of payment data between mobile devices and computers. It allows mobile phones to be used for proximity payments.

NearPay encrypts sound using disposable codes and One Time Passwords. Payment transactions can be carried out both online and offline.

NearPay can be integrated into third-party mobile wallets and used on various POS devices. Transactions can be completed using smartphones, tablets and computers that are equipped with microphones and speakers, either online or offline.

NearBytes offers a mobile Android/iOS/Windows software development kit comprising a suite of software tools enabling software developers to include its technology into their applications.