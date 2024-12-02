NE China zone approved for ecommerce programme with Russia

Work will start in 2014 on an ecommerce industrial park with an area of 2 square kilometers, Changchun Xinglong Comprehensive Bonded Zone, in the capital city of Changchun.

The park hopes to attract at least 70 ecommerce businesses within three years, together with more than 500 supporting companies. Besides Russia, the park will deal with Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Mongolia.

Cross-border ecommerce has boomed over the past few years. It is estimated that turnover exceeded USD 502 billion (CNY 3.1 trillion) in 2013.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation in China.