NCSC to promote awareness of rising cybersecurity threats

Materials format ranges from brochures to videos. The materials distributed by the NCSC to raise awareness among private sector companies are part of a campaign dubbed “Know the Risk, Raise Your Shield”. The disseminated materials cover a wide range of subjects, from supply chain risks, spear-phishing, and social engineering, to economic espionage, social media deception, foreign travel risks, and mobile device safety.

NCSC is an Office of the Director of National Intelligence center, and it is designed to provide counterintelligence and security expertise in several areas, ranging from insider threat and supply chain risk management to personnel security.