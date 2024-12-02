NCR, Worldpay partner for new mPOS product for small businesses

The product, Ring Up by NCR Silver, is intended to provide small merchants and businesses with a simple way to manage the sales process and accept payments. Worldpay will process transactions for Ring UP, which is a credit card-sized mobile reader that wirelessly connects to Android or iOS devices via the accompanying mobile app.

The new product offers a seamless way for businesses to professionally manage a sale and accept chip and swipe payments. It also allows merchants to set up a product catalogue in advance, review total sales, send e-receipts and build marketing databases of opt-in customers.

For more information about Worldpay, visit our dedicated online company database.