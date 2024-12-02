NCR Voyix reveals Aloha Pay-At-Table solution

The Aloha Pay-At-Table service is powered by sunday, a company that allows guests to use their smartphones to scan a tabletop QR code to view their itemised bill, split costs, and leave a tip, completing the payment in under 10 seconds. This software, launched in 2021 with 23 European locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, aimed to improve safety protocols through QR code usage. The initial implementation led to an increase in restaurant guests and order sizes.

According to NCR Voyix, sunday's platform supports over 2,000 restaurants worldwide, impacting 50 million guests annually. Its integration with Aloha POS by NCR Voyix reduces the time spent waiting and paying for the check thus aiming to improve efficiency for guests, staff, and restaurant owners.

In essence, the Aloha Pay-At-Table technology helps restaurants operate more efficiently by reducing service times, encouraging higher spending, and speeding up table turnover.

The main benefits of Aloha Pay-At-Table

Some of the main benefits of the new solution include higher gratuities as servers receive higher tips due to automatic precalculated tip suggestions, as well as improved efficiency as the system eliminates multiple trips by the server for payments. After paying, guests are prompted to review their experience on Google.

The technology aims to provide a better experience for restaurant guests, servers, and operators by allowing guests to pay and leave at their convenience, giving waitstaff more time for personalised service, and providing managers with valuable data insights on server performance and guest satisfaction.