NCR teams up with Samsung on POS device

The Silver Quantum commerce station provides merchants a sleek system to manage customer POS transactions and back-office operations, according to the company.

A 10.1-inch Android Samsung Galaxy Tab A tablet serves as the employee interface, featuring a touchscreen. It is preloaded with the NCR Silver Android point-of-sale app, which delivers features such as inventory management, marketing support and sales reporting once activated through NCR.

Businesses can remotely set up and customize their NCR Silver Quantum device through Samsung Knox Configure, a cloud-based service and IT administration tool offered by Samsung.

NCR Silver Quantum is the first full Android-based solution in the NCR Silver lineup. In addition to incorporating a Samsung tablet and Knox Configure, NCR Silver Quantum includes an embedded RP457c mobile card reader provided by Ingenico Group, which enables the commerce station to accept a variety of payment methods, including magstripe, EMV chip and NFC/contactless transactions.