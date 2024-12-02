NCR Silver adds LevelUp loyalty and mobile payments

LevelUp provides businesses with a loyalty system that automatically captures customer, payment and item-level information with each scan while providing users with a built-in rewards program. LevelUp also gives merchants a range of marketing tools.

NCR Silver merchants can activate the LevelUp application as a payment option in their POS system. Once activated, customers pay by scanning unique QR codes generated by the LevelUp app during checkout.

The LevelUp news follows NCR Silver’s recent acceptance of bitcoin payments and integration with several other mobile payments services such as PayPal.

LevelUp is a mobile payments and loyalty network that uses QR code technology to execute mobile transactions via smartphones.

NCR Corporation is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies. NCR enables more than 485 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.

In recent news, LevelUp has rolled out physical and digital gift cards for customers to be able to gift credit to any of LevelUp’s 14,000 partner merchants.