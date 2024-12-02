NCR rolls out mobile payment solution

The solution enables fast mobile transactions for a variety of mobile wallets and card schemes, allowing retailers of all sizes to offer their customers a payment solution that doesn’t need the installation of new hardware. It is built on P97’s PetroZone platform, which is tied directly with the NCR RPOS and EPS point of sale solutions to enable mobile payments at gas stations and convenience stores around the US, and eventually around the world.

Retailers can either integrate the mobile payment solution into their existing mobile app, or use capabilities of the solution to build their own app and add additional features such as location finder, promotions as well as product information.

The platform accepts a long list of payment methods including traditional card networks Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover, mobile wallet providers MasterPass, ChasePay and ApplePay, as well as automated clearing-house services.