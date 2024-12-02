NCR, Red Rook to provide omnichannel solutions for US retailers

Red Rook’s Commerce5 solution leverages the power of NCR Counterpoint and the Magento ecommerce platform to offer retailers order management, B2C and B2B capabilities. The technology provider offers point-of sale (POS), inventory management software, built-in customer loyalty, automated purchasing, and configurable reporting features. Furthermore, its solutions are built with an open architecture that allows for customizations, mobile and marketing solutions, and real time data.

As a result, the partnership between both companies continues to support US retailers with omni-channel solutions that address a broad range of specialty markets.