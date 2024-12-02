NCR partners OpenTable to enable restaurants to add mobile payments

Under the agreement, the companies have integrated OpenTable’s Pay with OpenTable app with the NCR Aloha point-of-sale (POS) solution via the NCR Hosted API platform.

NCR Hosted API Platform is a cloud-based gateway that enables third-parties to integrate, maintain and deploy their services across NCRs installed base of point-of-sale systems. This cloud enables payments via the OpenTable app to be tightly integrated into the NCR Aloha point-of-sale solution.

To pay with OpenTable, diners who book at participating restaurants add a credit card in the OpenTable app before they dine and then view and pay their check on their smartphone. There is no separate app to download, no codes to enter, and no scanning or barcodes involved.

District, a restaurant in San Francisco, has been piloting the integrated solution since April 2015. Pay with OpenTable is currently available in select cities and restaurants across the US and will be available to NCR Aloha customers in H2 2015.

NCR Corporation (NCR) is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.

