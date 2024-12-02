NCR launches its mPOS Silver Register solution

The integrated system, which operates on a closed Android platform, has an implementation software allowing for a quick set-up of NCR Silver. For merchants who also want to take mobile transactions, NCR Silver Register syncs in the cloud with selected Apple devices.

NCR Silver Register comes equipped with a tablet and integrated stand. Optional hardware includes a customer display, cash drawer, wireless printer and scanner. Third-party hardware or app downloads are not required to get NCR Silver Register up and running.