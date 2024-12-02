NCR launches EMV Equinox Luxe devices for NCR Connected Payments

NCR engaged Coalfire, a cybersecurity adviser that helps private and public sector organizations avert threats, close gaps and manage risk, to assess the Connected Payments platform as a Payments Card Industry-validated point-to-point encryption solution, with initial support for Equinox devices. Coalfire has submitted the final report to the Payments Card Industry Security Standards Council and anticipates the listing of the validated solution in the first quarter of this year.

The company has released the new EMV-certified device as the October 2020 liability shift approaches. After the shift, retailers whose customers are victims of fraud or identity theft due to the lack of on-site EMV integration could be held liable for their losses.