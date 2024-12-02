NCR includes cloud capabilities for retail payment solution

NCR’s Connected Payments is a solution that was developed and maintained to meet the requirements of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) and EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa). It also prepares retailers for accepting alternative payments like mobile payments and eWallets applications. The solution reduces the payment data footprint in the store, and also the exposure of retailers to payment data theft.

NCR Corporation (NCR) is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables nearly 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.