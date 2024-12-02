NCR extends agreement with Swedbank for APTRA banking solution

NCR will provide APTRA Edge software to help roll out ATM applications across Swedbank’s NCR ATM network in 206 branches across the region. NCR also will work with partner Hansab to upgrade more than 150 of Swedbank’s older NCR ATMs with the latest NCR SelfServ 22, 25 and 31 units.

NCR APTRA Edge is part of the APTRA suite of software that performs a variety of functions, including delivering transactions, managing the ATM network and building customer relationships.

NCR Corporation is a global provider of consumer transaction technologies. NCR enables more than 485 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business.