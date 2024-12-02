NCR, Advanced Fraud Solutions to prevent check fraud at ITMs

Interactive Teller Machines enable financial institutions to offer access to teller services during non-traditional banking hours, build new small-footprint branches, and provide full teller services in areas not served by branches. Users can use the features of NCR ATMs such as intelligent deposit, bill pay and new account and loan initiation.

TrueChecks is a web-based solution that provides tellers with recommended actions based on the fraudulent history of the check or account. Financial institutions, processors, and other industry sources contribute their counterfeit, NSF, and Closed Account information to a shared database. This database protects financial institutions not only from repeat offenders within their organization, but also from external risks from other financial institutions both locally and across the US.

As financial institutions increasingly turn to ITMs to grow their business, this new deposit avenue demands a new approach to fraud prevention. By integrating TrueChecks directly into the ITM platform, AFS and NCR can deliver just that, providing remote tellers with instantaneous feedback on check deposits made through the ITM.