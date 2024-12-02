NCR acquires StopLift to support POS security

As the theft at the self-checkout is an ongoing issue for retailers, companies such as StopLift apply artificial intelligence technology to detect unusual and possibly fraudulent behaviour in self-checkout systems. NCR, a predominate maker of point-of-sale terminals, plans to integrate StopLift’s AI capabilities into its POS portfolio.

StopLift’s video analytics technology visually determines what takes place during each transaction, distinguishing between legitimate and fraudulent behaviour at the checkout. For instance, the system not only identifies items not meant for purchase that are placed in the bagging area, but also flags unscanned merchandise that is passed around the scanner. When theft is detected, the system alerts the attendant before the customer leaves the checkout and exits the store.

NCR, a US-based company, has recently bought payment processor JetPay as part of a broader strategy to develop recurring revenue and offering software and services for retailers. NCR plans to integrate JetPays cloud-based payments platform into its enterprise POS terminals for retail and hospitality.