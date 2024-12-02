Following this announcement, travellers looking to cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises can pay with PayPal when booking their next travel experience.

There are now several lines that enable customers to use PayPal to make cruise payments, including Carnival, Princess, and Virgin Voyages.











PayPal at checkout for cruising experiences

In addition to offering travellers the ability to checkout with PayPal, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will continue to leverage PayPal Braintree for credit card processing for both reservations and all shipboard payments.

PayPal aims to offer its customers a convenient way to book cruises and make travel reservations for experiences at sea by collaborating with global travel companies.

Customers who pay with PayPal enjoy a 43% faster checkout than those using traditional checkout, according to the company. Additionally, PayPal was shown to help increase conversion by an average of 84% among customers who pay online for travel.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings notes that the collaboration is a big step in its journey towards payment acceptance. The company is committed to providing customers with payment method variety through its offerings. It chose PayPal for its popularity, convenience, and ease of use.





Pooling feature for travelling

In November 2024, PayPal introduced a pooling feature to simplify group expenses. Users have the possibility to easily collect and manage funds with friends and family for events like travelling or groups. The process takes place in the PayPal app.

Throughout this release, PayPal aimed to introduce a simple, no-cost solution for customers to collect and manage funds for group purchases, while also benefiting from the possibility of navigating both the social and financial aspects of their lives with each other.