nCino selected by Santander UK to digitally facilitate processes for its divisions

Instead, Santander adopted a single, end-to-end solution spanning the SME, corporate, and commercial bank. Santander UK is deploying nCinos Bank Operating System in partnership with Accenture. Through this agreement, the use of nCino aims to help the institution facilitate processes, and decrease lead cycle and credit decision times by more than half. It also aims to increase regulatory compliance and provide a single, holistic view of the customer.

Moreover, by upgrading its legacy systems in favour of nCinos Bank Operating System, Santander will gain a digital platform and modern technology stack that can be configured, tested, and launched as market trends demand. With Santander UK being live with nCino for customer onboarding, there will be a transparent onboarding experience, efficiencies, and a swifter lending process, which will facilitate the service for its SME, commercial and corporate customers.