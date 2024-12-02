nCino, PwC partner to implement cloud-based digital banking platform

The collaboration is meant to help financial institutions re-engage customers, increase profitability and efficiency, and provide opportunities for growth.

The Bank Operating System is a solution built on the Salesforce Platform that combines customer relationship management, loan origination, account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, digital engagement, and real-time reporting on a single platform. Thus, the need for multiple software systems is eliminated.

The partnership also aims to help the forward-thinking institutions retool their business to win in the next era of banking, as well as to move more Australian financial institutions to the cloud, and accelerate their digital transformation.