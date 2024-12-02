NBO to partner with ONEIC for real-time online payments

The aim of the collaboration between the National Bank of Oman (NBO) and the Oman National Engineering & Investment Company (ONEIC) is to make the monthly payments to the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) faster for the clients. This is achievable through the integration of Tasdeed, ONEIC’s online payment solution, onto the bank’s online portal, which facilitates NBO corporate customers to make payments online instantly and securely.

Hassan Abdul Amir Shaban, General Manager and Chief Government Banking Officer at National Bank of Oman, suggests that NBO has focused on supporting the government’s strategic goals of pursuing e-governance by creating digital solutions that facilitates the efficiency of both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Rashid Al Ghailani, the CEO of ONEIC, argues that they facilitate a seamless and secure way for their customers to pay electricity, phone or other bills without the need to share any personal information. In turn, service providers will receive payments in the form of instant direct transfers to their accounts.

Corporate customers can make real-time payments with convenience for PASI, all utility companies under Nama Holding and the Public Authority for Electricity and Water (PAEW), as well as the Indian School Darsait.