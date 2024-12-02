NBK, PayPal to provide a secure online shopping experience

NBK credit cardholders can create a PayPal account through the NBK online banking website and start using PayPal to shop through worldwide websites that accept payments via PayPal.

NBK Online Banking customers can now shop online using their PayPal accounts instead of their credit cards. When shopping online with PayPal, merchants have no access to any of the sensitive financial data like bank account or credit card details. This new service will provide NBK’s customers with an added layer of protection and ensure the privacy of their credentials and information, further eliminating credit card fraud threats.

PayPal was founded in 1998 and currently has over 148 million active accounts in 26 currencies and across 193 markets, processing more than 9 million payments daily.

In recent news, PayPal is rebranding its Bill Me Later instant credit product to PayPal Credit, as part of its international expansion strategy and overall effort to refocus its credit business.