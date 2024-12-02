NBK partners with Qatar Airways and British Airways





Following this partnership, the companies will focus on providing customers with an optimised travel and lifestyle experience by delivering improved, secure, and efficient banking services. The National Bank of Kuwait aims to offer the NBK Avios Signature Prepaid Card in order to accelerate its development and modernisation process, as well as to meet the needs, expectations, and preferences of its customers in an ever-evolving industry.

Customers and clients will be enabled to use the NBK Avios Signature Card in order to collect Avios, the rewards currency for Qatar Airways Privilege Club and British Airways, on their payments. Members will be allowed to opt for their preferred airline loyalty programme at the time of the app, as well as earn Avios on every transaction that was made with the prepaid card. At the same time, users will be enabled to redeem their Avios for rewards of their choice, such as upgrades or flights, with their chosen loyalty programme.

Included in the benefits of the NBK Avios Visa Signature Card are the bonus added on first usage and renewal of the prepaid card, the capability to earn Avios on international spends and flight bookings with Qatar Airways, or the possibility to tier fast-track to Silver or Gold tier. As a customer chooses British Airways Executive Club as the preferred airline loyalty programme, they will have the possibility to benefit from a bonus on first usage, as well as renewal of the prepaid card, an accelerated opportunity to earn Avios on international spending, or flight booking with the company.

Clients can apply for the card in an easy and convenient manner with the NBK Mobile Banking App, which will give them the possibility to quickly start enjoying efficient and secure online transactions. Once the card is added to the digital wallet, it will be instantly ready for use.







Visa’s recent strategy of development

Multinational payment card services corporation, Visa had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the beginning of December 2023, Visa announced its partnership with Oxfam America, a humanitarian assistance organisation, in order to scale de B-READY project and provide preventative financial aid in four high-risk locations around the region. The enterprises declared their intent to collaborate in scaling Oxfam's Building Resilient, Adaptive, and Disaster-Ready Communities (B-READY) project, as well as to deliver real-time, streamlined, and secure money movement and relief payments to individuals and businesses in the Philippines, Kenya, Colombia, and Puerto Rico.

By combining the data-driven insights from Visa and Oxfam’s record of disaster relief and predictive modeling, the companies aim to optimise the process of providing advanced warning of major disasters in order to trigger fast and secure pre-disaster payments to families, individuals, and small businesses in several affected communities.

Earlier in the same month, Visa announced its collaboration with QIB and ecolytiq in order to launch the new Carbon Emission Tracker features, which aimed to develop an eco-conscious banking experience for its Qatar-based customers and clients. Following this announcement, the companies were set to incorporate a new feature on the QIB’s Mobile App, the Carbon Emission Tracker tool. This aimed to reinforce the bank’s commitment to the development of the overall digital banking landscape, with the priority being set on environmental awareness, security, and sustainability.



