NBK launches new prepaid card with a cashback feture

Representing a revised version of its NBK UEFA Champions League Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card, the updated product is available to family members starting from the age of 7 and is notable for being the first prepaid cashback card in Kuwait aimed at both parents and younger users.

Cardholders earn 3 points for every KD 1 spent domestically and internationally, as well as 3 points for every KD 1 loaded onto the card. These points can be redeemed as cashback directly to the card or through e-vouchers and gift cards, which can be used at over 185 merchants globally. The card's reward options include popular categories for younger users such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Young users can manage their rewards through a dedicated web portal, which allows them to access their points and make redemptions without parental oversight. Additionally, cardholders benefit from unlimited free access to more than 25 airport lounges when traveling with their parents and exclusive offers from Mastercard. The card can be issued instantly through the NBK Mobile Banking App and added to digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet, or Google Pay.

Regarding this new product launch, representatives from NBK stated that the introduction of this card aims to support financial literacy among the younger generation by encouraging responsible spending and saving from an early age.

What else has NBK been up to?

In August 2024, NBK announced the launch of a new service that enables customers to confirm their payment transactions online via the NBK Mobile Banking app. With the NBK Secure Shopping service, customers gained the ability to confirm all online transactions directly via the banking app without being required to enter an OTP.

At the time of the announcement, the service was available to holders of NBK Debit Cards, only for international spends, NBK Foreign Currency Prepaid Card, and NBK Multi-Currency Prepaid Card. In order to benefit from it, the bank mentioned that customers would need to enable NBK Push Notifications.