NBD launches WhatsApp Business solution

This integration will allow customers to carry out their banking ventures, such as checking account balances and temporarily blocking or unblocking an existing card. As WhatsApp is a reliable and private way to talk to anyone in the world, it will lend further ease to banking with Emirates NBD.

The initial phase of services are being piloted currently for the bank’s employees, and will be rolled out to customers shortly following trials.

According to the bank, its digital transactions are growing 30% year on year with over half of the bank’s customers actively using mobile and online banking regularly.