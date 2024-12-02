Nayax to Accept Bluecode payments in Germany, Austria

The Bluecode enabled mobile payment app helps users to pay at unattended machines integrated with Nayax cashless payment devices. This integration allows Nayax customers to reach debit account (Girokonto) users in Germany.

At a Nayax card reader, a consumer can select the Bluecode payment option, scan a QR code with a Bluecode enabled app, and complete the transaction. The Bluecode app, and all other Bluecode enabled apps can be downloaded for Android and iOS and be used on Apple Watch smartwatches

Bluecode is a pan-European mobile payment scheme that enables cashless payments via Android smartphone, iPhone, and Apple Watch combined with merchant services in a wide number of apps. In accordance with European data protection standards, no personal data is stored or transmitted on the mobile phone during the payment process. The TAN-based payment system works with all bank giro accounts and is independent from the transmission technology. The Bluecode technology can be embedded in any iOS or Android app.