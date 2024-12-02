Nayax partners with DKV Mobility to expand payment reach in Europe

As a result of this partnership, DKV Mobility’s fuel and service cards will be accepted at Nayax’s payment terminals starting in the second half of 2024.











With this partnership, DKV Fuel and service cards will be accepted at the 10,000 car wash sites across Europe that already use Nayax’s VPOS Touch and Onyx Payment terminals.

Officials from Nayax said their partnership with DKV Mobility is an important step for them in expanding their offering in the Energy market. Drivers being able to use their DKV fuel and service cards at Nayax payment POS across Europe will improve their experience, and will expand Nayax’s offering across Europe.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from DKV Mobility said the cooperation with Nayax allows them to welcome new partners into their acceptance network by utilising their existing Nayax billing infrastructure without the need for additional investment.





What does Nayax do?

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. It offers a complete solution including localised cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time.

With foundations in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognised payment facilitator worldwide.





More information about DKV Mobility

DKV Mobility is a B2B platform for on-the-road payments and solutions with a history of purpose driven growth for ~90 years. They offer access to a large energy-agnostic acceptance network in Europe, including ~66,000 conventional fuel service stations, ~666,000 public and semi-public EV charge points (as of 02/2024), and ~21,000 alternative fuel service stations.

Moreover, DKV Mobility is a provider of toll payment solutions in Europe, while also offering mobility solutions including vehicle services at ~32,000 vehicle service stations and innovative digital solutions.