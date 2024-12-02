



Nayax is a global platform for commerce enablement, payments, and customer loyalty, aimed at assisting merchants in expanding their businesses. The company provides a comprehensive solution that includes localised cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and loyalty tools, supporting merchants to engage in commerce anytime and anywhere.

This partnership opens significant growth prospects for both Nayax and Discover Global Network. Nayax enables its clients to cater to 345 million Discover Global Network cardholders, who collectively spent over USD 589 billion globally in 2023. Discover Global Network is utilised at over 70 million merchant locations worldwide, along with millions of additional micro-merchants linked to marketplaces and payment facilitators across more than 200 countries and territories. This collaboration now enables access to automated self-service payment devices on a global scale.

Other developments from Nayax

In December 2024, Nayax revealed that its range of attended retail solutions was available in 40 additional European markets.

Designed to cater to the needs of retailers and hospitality businesses, Nayax’s retail solution aims to tackle multi-channel hardware, software, and management, alongside customer engagement, all within one platform. It focused on supporting users in simplifying their operations, reducing costs, and focusing on their primary business objectives.

Additionally, the launch comes several months after Nayax partnered with DKV Mobility to increase payment acceptance for fuel and service cards throughout Europe. This collaboration allowed DKV Mobility’s fuel and service cards to be processed at Nayax’s payment terminals beginning in the latter half of 2024. Additionally, this initiative aimed to assist Nayax in broadening its offerings in the Energy market while also expanding its presence in the region.