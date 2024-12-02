Nayax partners with Adyen





Following this announcement, Adyen is set to join Nayax’s network of acquiring banks, as well as its end-to-end payment and loyalty platform, which will be integrated into Adyen’s single global product. This process will enable Nayax to expand securely and efficiently into new regions such as Latin America and APAC, while also significantly lowering the operational costs that are associated with ongoing operations as a payment facilitator or the process of entering into new markets.

At the same time, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industries as well.











More information on the Nayax x Adyen partnership

According to the official press release, at the center of Nayax and Adyen’s collaboration is a global omnichannel payment service provider solution, which was developed for EV Charge Point Operators (CPOs). The EV payment tool is set to be integrated using a mobile payment software development kit (SDK) in order to foster the incorporation of both card present and online transactions, which will resolve significant operational issues for CPOs. This will grapple with the complexities of reconciling payments between multiple providers, as Nayax is set to continue to provide payment processing devices and software worldwide for many of the largest CPOs.

The partnership with Adyen is set to provide Nayax with a long-term strategic deal that can support the fast-paced international development of its business. Nayax believes that its expansion into ecommerce, which will begin with EV charging and expand into other verticals, will represent a significant step in the company’s growth.

The process of helping Nayax in building its global financial technology offering is expected to go a long way towards accelerating its development, while also allowing Adyen to deepen its presence in the industries in which Nayax already has expertise. In addition, it will also allow Adyen to access Nayax’s roster of customers and collaborators in the industry.



