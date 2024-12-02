Nayax introduces loyalty service, refunds to Monyx Wallet

Consumers can use the Nayax Wallet app by loading cash onto the app, and can then pay for products at Monyx-integrated machines using their smartphones. With the new update, the wallet provides consumers with discounts, cash back, and bonus credit, and allows operators to run their own marketing campaigns and loyalty programmes for staff in closed-loop environments.

According to the company, third-party loyalty apps can also benefit from Monyx Wallet’s payment and engagement features via an SDK framework, which integrates Nayax’s digital wallet capabilities into existing apps.