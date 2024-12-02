



Developed to meet the preferences of retailers and hospitality businesses, Nayax’s retail solution intends to address multi-channel hardware, software, and management, as well as customer engagement needs, in a single platform. It supports users in optimising their operations, minimising costs, and allowing them to centre their attention on their core business.











The launch comes months after Nayax teamed up with DKV Mobility to scale payment acceptance for fuel and service cards across Europe. The collaboration enabled DKV Mobility’s fuel and service cards to be accepted at Nayax’s payment terminals starting in the second half of 2024. In addition, at that time, the move focused on supporting Nayax in expanding its offering in the Energy market while also growing its footprint in the region.





Nayax’s offering in Europe

As part of the initial launch, the company plans to provide the Nova 55F handheld POS, Nova 116 Flip tablet POS, and Nova C4 pin pad, together with its suite of automated self-service payment solutions. With these tools, European retail and hospitality businesses are set to be able to introduce integrated, EMV-certified, and secure NFC- and PIN-capable retail payment terminals for several use cases. Among the new markets in which Nayax’s solutions will be available, the fintech company mentions Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and Vatican City State.

Furthermore, representatives from Nayax commented on the announcement, mentioning that by delivering the attended retail solutions to Europe, the company can further advance its global expansion and development strategy. Additionally, the fintech underlined its plans to support retailers and hospitality businesses across the region in optimising their operations through its unified attended and self-service payment solution. Recently, Nayax launched its end-to-end automated self-service payment solution in El Salvador, enabling consumers to make secure cashless payments at automated machines with VPOS Touch devices.