



By launching the self-service payment solution in the region, Nayax aims to allow consumers to conduct secure cashless payments at automated machines with VPOS Touch devices. The company intends to collaborate with trusted local partners to support Salvadoran operators in joining its global community of over 90,000 customers, optimising their experience through flexible, cashless payments and loyalty programs.











This announcement comes shortly after Nayax teamed up with Adyen to support the global delivery of cashless payment technology to businesses operating in the EV charging and automated self-service sectors. At that time, Adyen was set to enter Nayax’s network of acquiring banks and its end-to-end payment and loyalty platform, integrating it into its single worldwide product. Through this process, Nayax planned to expand securely into additional regions such as Latin America and APAC while substantially minimising the costs associated with ongoing operations as a payment facilitator or the process of entering new markets.





Cashless solutions for Salvadorians

Initially, Nayax intends to install VPOS Touch devices in several locations across El Salvador, including shopping malls, office buildings, universities, hospitals, and transportation hubs. Part of its development strategy, expanding into El Salvador is set to accelerate Nayax’s growth across Latin America, providing payment solutions that can serve the needs, demands, and preferences of its network of automated self-service merchants. Additionally, the company invested in Spanish-language commercial and technical support across every line of business to simplify operations and offer an augmented experience for customers.

Commenting on the announcement, representatives from Nayax mentioned that providing automated self-service solutions for the Salvadoran market advances their company’s commitment to delivering optimised services and assists its planned expansion across Latin America. Scaling its operations in this region follows Nayax’s focus on Europe, with the company entering a partnership with DKV Mobility to expand payment acceptance for fuel and service cards. Through this collaboration, DKV Mobility’s fuel and service cards were set to be accepted at Nayax’s payment terminals as of the second half of 2024.