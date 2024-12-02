



The acquisition, valued at approximately USD 5.3 million, includes an earnout of up to USD 0.47 million and will be financed through cash on hand.











The strategic acquisition is set to strengthen Nayax’s footprint in Brazil and open new market opportunities across Latin America. By integrating UPPay’s solutions, Nayax aims to provide businesses in emerging markets with scalable, cost-effective technology that simplifies payments and improves operational efficiency.





Strengthening market position in Brazil

UPPay is a key player in Brazil’s expanding self-service coffee industry, offering an affordable and customisable telemetry platform for automated machines. The acquisition will allow Nayax and its Brazilian subsidiary, VMtecnologia, to serve over 25,000 additional unattended POS.

Nayax initially entered the Brazilian market in 2024 through the acquisition of VMtecnologia, a technology provider for the automated self-service sector. The acquisition of UPPay will integrate with VMtecnologia’s operations, combining sales, distribution, and technical expertise to boost innovation, broaden solution offerings, and explore new verticals, including the coffee vending segment.

By acquiring UPPay, Nayax will improve its ability to deliver flexible payment, telemetry, and operational solutions to a wider range of automated self-service retailers. The integration is expected to generate operational synergies, improve margins, and align with Nayax’s broader strategy of helping retailers with real-time insights, simple payment processing, and better customer experiences.

Nayax’s acquisition of UPPay represents a strategic move to strengthen its market position in Brazil’s lucrative self-service coffee market while expanding its reach across Latin America. The integration of UPPay’s advanced yet affordable technology complements Nayax’s vision of delivering comprehensive solutions to retailers of all sizes, improving the company’s competitiveness and supporting continued international growth.

The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of offering a robust suite of solutions tailored to the needs of emerging, digitising economies