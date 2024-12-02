Navy Federal Credit Union selects Proxama EMV migration solution

Under the agreement, Navy Federal Credit Union has selected Proxama’s Payment Application Manager as part of their solution to migrate their portfolio of approximately four million debit cards to the EMV chip card standard.

Proxama’s Payment Application Manager is a card lifecycle management system that will support issuance of Navy Federal’s Visa debit cards with chips containing the EMV application, and will also manage the lifecycle of those cards and applications. Payment Application Manager forms the core of Proxama’s Digital Enablement Platform, which delivers a road-mapped solution from mag-stripe through EMV cards to mobile payment based on HCE and other models.

Proxama is a mobile commerce company that specialises in NFC mobile contactless payments and NFC proximity marketing. Proxama’s products and platform, which support NFC handsets and mobile operating systems, allow consumers to receive offers, connect with brands and make payments through their NFC phones.

In recent news, Proxama has signed a contract with Exterion Media UK (Exterion), European privately owned out–of-home media owner.